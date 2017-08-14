Armenian Premier participates in Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan participated on August 14 in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council session in expanded and narrow formats held in Kazakhstan’s capital Astana. Before the launch of the session the heads of the delegations were received by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Government of Armenia, during the session the Prime Ministers of the EEU member states discussed issues of deepening integration partnership in the spheres of economy, customs, energy, transport, and other directions. Particularly, a reference was made to the digital agenda, integration of electricity markets of the member states, and cooperation in the sphere of aviation. The issues of EEU-Iran negotiation process, mutual recognition of driving licenses and a number of other issues were also on the agenda of the meeting.

The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Armenia.