President Sargsyan sends condolence letter to President of Egypt
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a condolence letter to the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on August 14 on the occasion of the tragic accident nearby Alexandria, resulting in dozens of victims and injured.
As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, President Serzh Sargsyan expresses condolences and solidarity with Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the friendly people of Egypt, wishing the families if the victims fortitude and tenacity and speedy recovery to the injured.
14:13, 07.05.2017
