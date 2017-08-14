Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 14-08-17

YEREVAN, 14 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 14 August, USD exchange rate down by 0.25 drams to 478.27 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 1.67 drams to 564.31 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 8.00 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 0.35 drams to 620.56 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 15.82 drams to 19776.02 drams. Silver price up by 0.02 drams to 262.79 drams. Platinum price up by 22.86 drams to 15130.71 drams.