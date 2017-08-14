Situation under control in Artsakh: Azerbaijan’s behavior is terrorism – Artsakh President’s spox

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact is under control, Davit Babayan – spokesman of the President of Artsakh, told Armenpress, adding that a Defense Army soldier was killed as a result of Azerbaijan’s terrorist, criminal actions.

“We all share the pain since loss of life of any young man is irreversible, especially for our people. We deal with such an abnormal country, neighbor”, he said, adding this is nothing more than a terrorist act.

On August 14, at 11:00, Defense Army soldier Arman S. Movsisyan, 1998, received fatal gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire in one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh’s Defense Army. According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan soldier Arman Movsisyan was posthumously awarded with ‘For Service in Battle’ medal for bravery shown during the defense of the Artsakh state border.