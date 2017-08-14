EAEU digital development strategy can be agreed on by the end of 2017 – EEC Board Chairman

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The countries of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) plan to agree on the Union’s digital development strategy, Tigran Sargsyan – Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), said at a press conference summarizing the results of the session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Astana on August 14, TASS reports.

“The number one issue of the current agenda, as the heads of government said, is the digital transformation. We have agreed that it is necessary to carry out an agreed digital policy, especially in those spheres of economic activity the powers of which are handed over to the national body”, he said.

He informed that the EAEU countries develop strategy which covers the following directions: digitization of common markets, infrastructure, governance systems and security issues.

“We have submitted the list of these initiatives for our partners’ discussion, there are a total of 10 drafts, and we expect proposals and notifications from them”, the EEC Board Chairman said, clarifying that after that the digital development strategy will be submitted for the approval of the working group created by the instruction of the heads of the EAEU state.

“We should manage to present the amended draft at the Intergovernmental Council’s next session so that by the end of the year we will be able to present the document for the discussion of the heads of state”, he said.