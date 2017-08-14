Russian Il-76 aircraft soon to arrive in Armenia to participate in firefighting works in Khosrov Forest

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The Russian Il-76 aircraft will arrive in Armenia at 16:00 to take part in firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan said, reports Armenpress.

“One aircraft will arrive in Armenia which will be enough to organize the firefighting works”, the minister said.

Works are being carried out to bring the aircraft to Armenia and provide it with proper water supply. The aircraft crew is prepared to work in difficult situations and has great experience in extinguishing forest fires.