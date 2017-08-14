Artsakh Defense Army soldier killed by Azerbaijani shooting
15:28, 14 August, 2017
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. On August 14, at 11:00, Defense Army soldier Arman S. Movsisyan, 1998, received fatal gunshot wound by the Azerbaijani fire in one of the military units located in the north-eastern direction of Artsakh’s Defense Army, Armenpress was informed from the Defense Army’s official website.
Investigation is underway to clarify the details of the incident.
The Defense Ministry of Artsakh Republic shares the grief of the loss and extends condolences to the family, relatives and co-servicemen of the fallen soldier.
