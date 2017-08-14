Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s next session to be held in Yerevan in October

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The next session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held in Yerevan in October, Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbay Jeenbekov said during the Council’s August 14 extended format session in Astana, adding that the session will be held on October 30, TASS reports.

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev proposed to hold the next session on October 24-25 since October 30-31 is out of schedule. “When we were discussing at the narrow format, we were agreed on another date. I drew the attention of my colleagues on the fact that the schedule of our visits at different directions is very loaded. Therefore, I would ask to consider October 24-25”, Medvedev said.

The dates of the next session will be clarified a bit later.