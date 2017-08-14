Dmitry Medvedev congratulates PM Karapetyan on birthday

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev congratulated Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan on the occasion of his birthday during their private meeting in Astana, Armenpress reports citing the Russian government’s website.

“Dear Karen Karapetyan, I once again congratulate you on your birthday. I wish you success in your work”, Medvedev said.

The Russian PM said at the meeting they have a chance to discuss several issues of mutual partnership between the governments. “In general, the situation is not bad since there is an increase in supply of goods from Armenia to Russia, and a general increase in trade turnover between our countries. We continue coordinating our stances on joint investment programs, a number of directions of economic cooperation that emerged recently. Therefore, in general, everything is good, however, it doesn’t mean that there is nothing to talk about. Let’s discuss the current situation”, Medvedev said.

The Armenian PM thanked his Russian counterpart for congratulation and stated: “In fact we have quite a broad agenda. I also want to highlight the positive economic figures. And I want to discuss with you a number of issues, including the dates of your visit to Armenia”, Karen Karapetyan said.

The two PMs are taking part in the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session in Astana.