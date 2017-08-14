No such fire has been recorded in Armenia over past years - Minister Tonoyan on Khosrov Forest blaze

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Over the past 14 years no such fire has been recorded in Armenia, Davit Tonoyan – minister of emergency situations, said, reports Armenpress.

He said the rescue equipment, both that of Armenia and those provided by other countries, are highly prepared. The required number of equipment and personnel are already involved in firefighting works.

“There have been small-scale fires in recent years, the defense ministry’s, police troops arrived for help by providing both equipment and personnel, however, helicopter is being used for the first time in the firefighting works”, the minister said.

The difficulties that emerged during the firefighting works in the Vayots Dzor province and Khosrov Forest state reserve were linked with geographical position. The wind also hindered the firefighting activities.

The minister appealed to his Russian counterpart to provide jet to extinguish the blaze.

Minister Tonoyan said this summer was distinguished by high temperature and long absence of rain.

The law enforcement agencies will clarify the causes of the blaze.