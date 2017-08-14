Actor and screenwriter Joseph Bologna dies aged 82

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Actor and screenwriter Joseph Bologna has died at the age of 82, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

He died at City of Hope hospital in Duarte, California. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, his wife Renee Taylor said.

Bologna received an Oscar nomination for adapted screenplay, shared with his wife and David Zelag Goodman, for his work on Lovers and Other Strangers (1970). The couple had first written it for Broadway in a 1968 production directed by Charles Grodin.

Bologna's most notable onscreen appearance came as the slick King Kaiser, clearly modeled after comedy legend Sid Caesar, in the classic My Favorite Year.