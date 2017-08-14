Volunteers join firefighting works in Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. More than 600 residents of Ararat province joined the firefighting works in the Khosrov Forest state reserve.

In addition to firefighter-rescue brigades, police officers, Ararat governor Aramayis Grigoryan and police chief of Ararat province, police colonel Sevan Kocharyan, the heads of all communities of the province are at the scene.

Ashot Vardanyan, deputy governor, told Armenpress that wind hinders the firefighting works. “At the moment there is a strong wind, and there are problems with fire spreading. We don’t face a problem of labor force, everyone waits for respective order. There is mainly a problem of special equipment, but the ministry of emergency situations is engaged on finding respective equipment”, he said.

According to him, there are still no reports on preliminary damages, the ministry of nature protection deals with this issue.

On August 12 fire broke out in the area covered with plant in the Khosrov Forest state reserve.