At least 18 killed in Burkina Faso restaurant attack

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. At least 18 people were killed after a number of assailants attacked a restaurant in Burkina Faso, CNN reports.

The attack took place in Ouagadougou, the capital of the West African nation.

It's not known how many attackers were involved, although a press release from the government reported two were killed. So far,no claim of responsibility has been made.

Earlier Burkina Faso’s communications minister Remis Dandjinou said there were 17 killed and 8 wounded. The minister informed that the victims were from different countries.

According to Reuters, there was a Turkish citizen among the victims.

The Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.