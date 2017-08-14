Armenian PM, Kazakh counterpart discuss bilateral economic cooperation

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan met with Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev in Astana, press service of the government told Armenpress.

The Kazakh PM said the current level of inter-state relations, the existing high level political dialogue between the two countries serve as good base for deepening the economic mutual partnership.

Bakytzhan Sagintayev highlighted that the high level mutual visits will greatly contribute to further developing and deepening the Armenian-Kazakh ties.

PM Karapetyan in his turn thanked for the warm reception and said he is happy to meet with his counterpart on the eve of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties between Armenia and Kazakhstan. The PM stated that there are growth trends in the bilateral commercial ties and there is a potential to further develop the economic mutual partnership. The Armenian premier added that there are many prospective programs in the two countries that can be implemented jointly and based on mutually beneficial terms.

The officials also discussed a number of issues of bilateral agenda, as well as outlined several directions for mutual partnership.