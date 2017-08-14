Criminal case launched over blaze broke out in Khosrov Forest state reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Criminal case has been launched over the fire that broke out in the area of the Khosrov Forest state reserve, the Investigative Committee told Armenpress.

On August 12, at 12:10, it was reported that fire broke out in the area called Zimni and adjacent areas of the Khosrov Forest state reserve. According to preliminary reports, 200-250 hectares of forested area are on fire.

The necessary investigative measures are being taken to clarify the causes of the fire.