Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham
YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Whoscored.com website named Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan best player of the Man United-West Ham match, reports Armenpress.
Mkhitaryan received 9.1 points in a 10-point system.
At the match Mkhitaryan scored two goals.
