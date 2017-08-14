Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   14 August

Mkhitaryan named best player of Manchester United vs. West Ham


YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Whoscored.com website named Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan best player of the Man United-West Ham match, reports Armenpress.

Mkhitaryan received 9.1 points in a 10-point system.

At the match Mkhitaryan scored two goals.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration