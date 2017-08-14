Armenian emergency situations minister applies to his Russian counterpart to assist in extinguishing fire in Khosrov Forest

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s minister of emergency situations Davit Tonoyan applied to Russian minister for civil defense, emergencies and elimination of consequences of natural disasters Vladimir Puchkov to provide firefighting jet as an assistance to extinguish the fire that broke out in the Khosrov Forest state reserve, the ministry told Armenpress.

At the moment preparation works are being carried out to bring the jet to Armenia.

On August 12, at 12:30, the ministry was reported that an area covered with plants in the Khosrov Forest state reserve was burning. According to preliminary reports, 200-250 hectares of forested area are on fire. On August 14, as of 06:30, firefighting works resumed in the Khosrov Forest state reserve. 69 rescuers and the response group of the national crisis management center are involved in firefighting works. At 06:00, the defense ministry aviation’s 1 helicopter has been involved in the works.