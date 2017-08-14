Eurasian Intergovernmental Council’s session kicks off in Astana, Kazakhstan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. The session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Astana, RIA Novosti reports.

The session will be attended by Prime Ministers of Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, as well as Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Tigran Sargsyan.

According to the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan, the session will focus on key issues of the Eurasian Economic Union’s digital agenda, the free trade zone deal with Iran and the draft agreements on pension provision of employees of the EAEU member states.

Issues relating to mutual recognition of national and foreign driving licenses will also be discussed.

In addition, the session participants will approve the action plan on main directions and implementation stages on conducting an agreed policy in air transportation for 2018-2020.