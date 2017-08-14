69 rescuers, defense ministry’s helicopter involved in firefighting works in Khosrov Forest State Reserve

YEREVAN, AUGUST 14, ARMENPRESS. On August 14, as of 06:30, firefighting works resumed in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve, the ministry of emergency situations told Armenpress.

69 rescuers and the response group of the national crisis management center are involved in firefighting works.

At 06:00, the defense ministry aviation’s 1 helicopter has been involved in the works.

On August 12, at 12:30, the ministry was reported that an area covered with plants in the Khosrov Forest State Reserve was burning. According to preliminary reports, 200-250 hectares of forested area is on fire.