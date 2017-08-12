Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   12 August

Delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces departs for Moscow


YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. The delegation led by Chief of General Staff of Armenian Armed Forces, General-lieutenant Movses Hakobyan has departed for Moscow to attend the final stage of “International army games-2017”, award ceremony and the solemn closing ceremony, “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of the Defense Ministry of Armenia.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration