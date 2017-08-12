Armenia has youth standing in front of any initiative aimed at country’s welfare – Yerevan Mayor

YEREVAN, AUGUST 12, ARMENPRESS. Yerevan Mayor Taron Margaryan has sent a message on International Youth Day. As “Armenpress” was informed from the press service of Yerevan Municipality, the message runs as follows,

“Dear young people,

I cordially congratulate you on International Youth Day.

It’s not a secret that youth is the best time of human life for these years are years of dreams, purposefulness, new ideas, and overcoming of hardships. At young age we choose our further way. Ant it’s very important that the knowledge and skills we get should serve development of our country and strengthening its safety.

I would note with delight that today, with their endless enthusiasm and inspiration young people stand at the beginning of any initiative aimed at welfare of our country and our people and are ready to resist any challenges.

Congratulating you once again I wish you new achievements and realization of all gals. Be sure that Yerevan Municipality is always next to you and is ready to support all your constructive initiatives for the sake of our country and welfare of our capital city-Yerevan”.