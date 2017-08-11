World's oldest man and Holocaust survivor dies in Israel aged 114

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Yisrael Kristal, an Israeli-Polish holocaust survivor holding the record of oldest living man died Friday, “Armenpress” reports, citing i24news.

Kristal, a resident of the coastal city of Haifa, was given a certificate by Guinness World Records last year, acknowledging his status as the oldest known man living.

He was born September 15, 1903 in Poland.

After Germany invaded Poland in World War II, Kristal, his wife and their two children were sent to the Lodz ghetto where both children perished.

He and his wife were then sent to Auschwitz where she was murdered.

Kristal remarried in 1947 and emigrated to Israel in 1950.

For his 113th birthday last year, Kristal celebrated with an official bar mitzvah ceremony, which he had never received at the traditional age of thirteen.

He is survived by a son, daughter, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.