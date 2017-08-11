Lavrov hopes USA will not interfere in Russian elections in 2018

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Official Moscow hopes the USA will not interfere in the elections in Russia to be held in 2018. “Armenpress” reports, citing “Ria Novosti”, Russian foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told this at a forum answering a question, noting that there have been ungrounded accusations over Russia’s alleged interference in the US elections.

“I hope that after all the ungrounded accusations against us, while Washington has not presented any fact documenting our interference during the past 9-10 months, the severity of this matter will make them think more”, Lavrov said, answering the question if Russia should expect any foreign interference during the elections in 2018.

“But if that (interference) happens, we have our laws, there is the Vienna convention on diplomatic relations which clearly states what diplomatic representatives can do and what they cannot do. We will be guided by that and our laws”, Russian FM said.

An independent investigation goes on in the USA over the alleged Russian interference in the elections where Donald Trump was elected the US President.