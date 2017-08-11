Asian Stocks down - 11-08-17

TOKYO, 11 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 11 august:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI stood at 19729.74 points, Japanese TOPIX stood at 1617.25 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 1.63% to 3208.54 points, and HANG SENG is down by 2.04% to 26883.51 points.