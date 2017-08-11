Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   11 August

Fire breaks out in gold extraction factory in Armenia’s Ararat town


YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. On August 11, at 15:40, the emergency situations ministry was reported that fire broke out in the gold extraction factory in Ararat town of Ararat province, the ministry told Armenpress.

Two fire brigades were dispatched to the scene.

Additional information will be provided.



