Armenian PM to depart for Kazakhstan on working visit


YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will depart for Kazakhstan on two-day working visit on August 13, the press service of the government told Armenpress.

The PM will participate in the Eurasian Inter-governmental council’s session in Astana.



