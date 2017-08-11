Armenian PM to depart for Kazakhstan on working visit
YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s delegation led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan will depart for Kazakhstan on two-day working visit on August 13, the press service of the government told Armenpress.
The PM will participate in the Eurasian Inter-governmental council’s session in Astana.
