There will be 5 candidates for Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul – member of Initiative group

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Sepuh Aslangil, member of the Initiative group responsible for the elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul, made clarifications over the elections, Agos reports.

According to him, the number of candidates for the Armenian Patriarch cannot exceed 5.

“If the number of candidates for the Patriarch is more than 5, the religious council of the patriarchate should hold a special session and reduce the number to 5”, he said.

Sepuh Aslangil also stated that locum tenens Archbishop Bekchyan will sent a letter to the potential candidates, after which the candidates will inform about their nomination to the Initiative group.