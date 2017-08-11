Government finances 14 investment programs of provinces

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. As of August 10, 170 investment programs’ applications have been submitted to the ministry of territorial administration and development by governorates and private investors.

The ministry told Armenpress, 108 programs have been discussed by the PM and 58 have been approved.

A total of 14 investment programs submitted by the Lori, Gegharkunik, Tavush, Aragatsotn, Armavir, Vayots Dzor, Kotayk provinces have already been approved and received funding.

The governorates, other agencies and investors continue submitting applications to the ministry, currently the works on examining these programs are being held. The program proposals mainly relate to agricultural product reprocessing, tourism development, mining industry, renewable energy production, cattle breeding, metallurgy, creation of vehicle-tractor stations, development of light industry.