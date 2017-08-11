International recognition of Artsakh Republic is just matter of time – Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Vice-Speaker of Armenia’s Parliament Eduard Sharmazanov on August 11 hosted member of the Parliament of Portugal Rubina Berardo, press service of the parliament told Armenpress.

The meeting was also attended by head of Armenia-Portugal parliamentary friendship group Gagik Melikyan.

Vice-Speaker Sharmazanov expressed hope Portugal-Armenia friendship group will be formed in the Portugeuse Parliament soon. He attached importance to deepening the ties with Portugal in terms of developing Armenia-EU ties and establishing political dialogue between the two countries.

Sharmazanov at the meeting also touched upon the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, as one of the key issues of Armenian political agenda, stating that Azerbaijan presents it as a territorial issue between the two countries, however, in reality, it is a classical example of peoples’ self-determination.

The Vice-Speaker called on the European partners not to become the victim of Azerbaijani fake propaganda and present the reality to the world.

“The people of Artsakh, like every people in the world, have a right to live freely and independently. We will spare no efforts to reach the international recognition of Artsakh’s independence, and the international recognition of the Artsakh independence is just a matter of time”, Sharmazanov said.

As for the recognition and condemnation of the Armenian Genocide, Sharmazanov said numerous countries of the world have recognized it and condemned the extermination of millions of Christians, however, Turkey still continues the cultural genocide started in the beginning of the past century: the recent incidents are linked with Varagavank.

In her turn Rubina Berardo thanked for the reception and said the two peoples can find cooperation ways and develop ties in human rights, economic, cultural and other spheres.

At the end of the meeting Rubina Berardo, by attaching importance to the development of inter-parliamentary ties, said after the visit to Armenia the next step can be the formation of friendship group with Armenia in Portugal’s Parliament.