At least 36 killed, 13 injured in bus crash in China

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. At least 36 people were killed and 13 others were injured as a result of bus crash in China in the evening of August 10, ABC News reports.

A long-distance passenger bus crashed into the wall of an expressway tunnel in China's northwest.

Various media outlets said the bus was the only vehicle damaged, although it wasn't clear if any other vehicles were involved in causing the crash. Two children were among those killed, and all the injured had been taken to a hospital, according to reports.

Investigation is underway.