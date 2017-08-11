Trump thanks Russia’s Putin for expelling US diplomats

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin for the decision to cut the number of US diplomats in Russia, BBC reports.

“By this we will save a lot of money”, Trump told reporters in New Jersey. “I want to thank him because we're trying to cut down our payroll and as far as I'm concerned I'm very thankful that he let go of a large number of people”, he said.

In late July Putin made a decision to cut the number of representatives of the US embassy in Russia by 755, in retaliation for new US sanctions against Moscow.

Trump’s statement contradicts to the stance of the US Department of State which described the move as ‘regrettable and uncalled for act’.