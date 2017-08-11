Firefighters battle forest fires in Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Firefighters continue extinguishing the major forest fires near Artavan village of Vayots Dzor province, the emergency situations ministry told Armenpress.

On August 10, at 18:50, the Crisis management national center was reported that grass area is burining in Artavan village.

An emergency unit was dispatched to the scene.

At 22:30, it was reported that 30 hectares of grass area and 4.5 hectares of forest area are on fire.

5 more firefighting crews left for the scene.

The defense ministry’s air force helicopter and police forces are involved in firefighting works.

As of 06:25, 230 hectares of grass and forest area were on fire.

A number of officials from various ministries, police, commanders of rescue-firefighter brigades, representative of the governorate and the village head are on the scene.

On August 11, as of 09:30, the firefighting works continue.















