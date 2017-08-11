LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-17

LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 August:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $2030.50, copper price down by 0.78% to $6444.50, lead price down by 0.54% to $2378.00, nickel price up by 0.74% to $10840.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20275.00, zinc price down by 0.41% to $2950.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.