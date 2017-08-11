LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-17
LONDON, AUGUST 11, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 10 August:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum up by 0.32% to $2030.50, copper price down by 0.78% to $6444.50, lead price down by 0.54% to $2378.00, nickel price up by 0.74% to $10840.00, tin price down by 0.49% to $20275.00, zinc price down by 0.41% to $2950.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $56500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
14:13, 07.05.2017
‘These documents implicate Azerbaijan in international weapons supply for terrorists’ – Bulgarian journalist’s exclusive interview
12:37, 04.13.2017
His Holiness Garegin II comments on possible trilateral meeting and Allahshukur Pashazadeh’s statements over Shushi’s mosque
- 09:12 European Stocks down - 10-08-17
- 09:11 US stocks down - 10-08-17
- 09:10 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 10-08-17
- 09:08 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 10-08-17
- 09:05 Oil Prices down - 10-08-17
- 08.10-20:50 Meeting of Prime Ministers of EEU member states to take place in Astana
- 08.10-20:10 Artsakh’s FM receives Baroness Caroline Cox
- 08.10-18:18 Syrian army liberates new territories from “Islamic State”
- 08.10-17:42 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-17
- 08.10-17:42 Asian Stocks down - 10-08-17
- 08.10-17:29 Initiative group responsible for organizing Patriarchal elections in Istanbul has submitted proposals to Istanbul governorate
- 08.10-16:58 Macro-economic indicators of countries of Eurasian region improved
- 08.10-16:50 Matenadaran hosted more than 60.000 visitors in January-July 2017
- 08.10-16:34 Armen Shahnazaryan relieved from post of chief of staff of ministry of economic development and investments
- 08.10-16:24 Center for Urartian studies to be established under archeology development program
- 08.10-15:26 ‘You need to be guided by your own interests’ – deputy FM on Armenia’s stance in case of US- Russian confrontation
- 08.10-15:21 Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation prospects
- 08.10-15:05 Magazine about Armenia’s attractiveness to be distributed to LOT airline’s passengers for a month
- 08.10-14:56 In current conditions it’s necessary to deepen economic ties and establish new links, says deputy FM
- 08.10-14:43 MG Co-Chairs understand that the reason of impossibility of progress on NK conflict is Azerbaijan – deputy FM
- 08.10-14:32 Armenia analyzes possible impacts from sanctions on Russia – minister Karayan
- 08.10-13:59 Healthcare minister discusses elimination of shadow in hospitals in Gegharkunik province
- 08.10-13:45 Armenia’s two military factories to be merged
- 08.10-13:30 Two-day international open air rock festival to be held in Armenia
- 08.10-12:34 Armenia seeks to maintain current tariffs in energy sector by 2036
- 08.10-12:27 Bell belonging to one of Armenian churches of Van to be returned to Holy Cross church of Akhtamar
- 08.10-11:58 150-180 mln USD to be invested for construction of Shnogh hydroelectric power plant
- 08.10-10:53 Canadian-Armenian couple says Armenia is the only homeland for Armenians
- 08.10-09:45 Large-scale construction works, major international events - Astana is presented by new face
- 08.10-09:05 European Stocks down - 09-08-17
- 08.10-09:04 US stocks down - 09-08-17
- 08.10-09:03 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-08-17
- 08.10-09:02 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices - 09-08-17
- 08.10-09:02 Oil Prices up - 09-08-17
- 08.09-20:12 Syrian Democratic Forces save 2 Armenian families from "Islamic State" terrorists
13:54, 08.04.2017
Viewed 3057 times Mkhitaryan, Pogba and Ibrahimović shortlisted for 2016/17 UEFA Europa League Player of Season award
16:57, 08.05.2017
Viewed 2359 times Armenian President attends Hassan Rouhani’s inauguration ceremony in Tehran
12:40, 08.07.2017
Viewed 2021 times Tank Biathlon 2017: Armenian tank crewmen in semi-final after Individual Race
10:05, 08.04.2017
Viewed 1859 times YEREVAN BESTSELLER 4/72 - Dandelion Wine returns to list
18:35, 08.07.2017
Viewed 1814 times Small republic located near hostile state - Danish periodical about Artsakh