Syrian army liberates new territories from “Islamic State”

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. A military source announced on Thursday that the Syrian Arab Army established control over 1300 square kilometers and all security points located along the border with Jordan in the eastern countryside of Sweida, after eliminating the last gatherings of ISIS terrorists there, “Armenpress” reports, citing SANA.

The source told SANA that army units, in cooperation with the supporting forces, achieved victories against ISIS terrorists in al-Zalf dam area, and established control over 1300 square kilometers and a number of strategic heights, including the hills of al-Tabaqa, al-Riyahi, Assada , al-Ezami and Bir al-Sout and Abu Sharshouh crossing in the eastern countryside of Sweida.

The source added that the operations resulted in establishing control over all the security points located along the Jordan border for a length of more than 30 kilometers, after inflicting heavy losses upon ISIS terrorists in personnel and weaponry.

The source noted that the army units have immediately combed the area and dismantled the IDEs and mines left behind by the terrorists.

Army and Armed Forces units, backed by Air Force, launched intensive strikes against gatherings and movements of ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor.

SANA reporter in Deir Ezzor said that the army units clashed with ISIS terrorist groups in the surroundings of the airport and at the southern axis of the city, killing or injuring many of the terrorists and destroying their weapons.

The reporter noted that air force and artillery carried out intensive operations against sites and fortifications for ISIS terrorists in the areas of al-Mawared , al-Banorama, al-Thurdeh, Thurdeh junction , the surroundings of the Airport, al-Rishdieh and al-Hweiqeh neighborhoodsand the villages of al-Boughailieh , al-Tabani and al-Qasabi, inflicting heavy losses upon the terrorists in personnel . They also destroyed a site for them and a car equipped with a machinegun.