Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-08-17

YEREVAN, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 August, USD exchange rate is up by 0.04 drams to 478.75 drams. EUR exchange rate is down by 1.44 drams to 560.57 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is up by 0.02 drams to 8.00 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.81 drams to 621.85 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 144.00 drams to 19564.22 drams. Silver price is up by 0.03 drams to 255.36 drams. Platinum price is up by 108.99 drams to 15068.93 drams.