Asian Stocks down - 10-08-17


TOKYO, 10 AUGUST, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 10 august:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.05% to 19729.74 points, Japanese TOPIX is down by 0.04% to 1617.25 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is down by 0.42% to 3261.75 points, and HANG SENG is down by 1.13% to 27444.00 points.



