Initiative group responsible for organizing Patriarchal elections in Istanbul has submitted proposals to Istanbul governorate

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Initiative group responsible for the organization of the elections of the Armenian Patriarch of Istanbul has submitted a proposal to the Istanbul governorate over the date of the election.

“Armenpress” reports, citing Istanbul-based “Agos”, the Initiative group has proposed December 10, 2017 as the date for electing the delegates, and December 13 as the date for electing the Patriarch.

The document sent to the governorate has been signed by the locum tenens of the Armenian Patriarchy of Istanbul Garegin Bekchyan.