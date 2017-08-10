Macro-economic indicators of countries of Eurasian region improved

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The macro-economic indicators of the participating countries of the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) have been improved in the first half of 2017, according to the EDB semi-annual report, Armenpress reports.

If in the 1st half of 2016 there was a decline of export volumes of goods and services at almost all countries of the Bank, except Armenia, in 2017 there is a positive increase in export volumes of goods in all countries.

“In particular, in the first half of 2017, the export volume of a product in Armenia increased by 17.8% compared to the same period of 2016, in Belarus it increased by 20.7%, in Kazakhstan by 24.5%, in Kyrgyzstan by 20.5%, in Russia by 33.7% and in Tajikistan by 22.7%. The economic activity in Russia contributed to improving the macro-economic figures of Armenia, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan at the expense of remittances”, Yaroslav Lissovolik, chief economist at the EDB, said.

The report says the recovery of economic activity positively affected the living standards of the people of the region. The authors of the report state that the economic activity in the countries of Eurasian region became a matter to review the GDP predictions for 2017. As for Armenia, the 2.9% GDP for 2017 has been revised up to 5.2%.