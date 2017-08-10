Matenadaran hosted more than 60.000 visitors in January-July 2017

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The Matenadaran scientific-research institute of ancient manuscripts after Mesrop Mashtots hosted more than 60.000 visitors within 7 months, the Matenadaran told Armenpress.

The number of visitors has increased every month.

In January the number of visitors was 2.665, in February – 3.310, in May – 14.145, in June – 15.564, and in July – 13.089.

The number of people visited Matenadaran in 2016 amounted to 91.000, in 2015 it was 86.915. The visitors are mostly from Russia, Germany is ranked 2nd, then come Italy and Spain. There are also visitors from Iran, France, Poland, Balkan countries, China and etc. The geography of visitors expands every year. Tourists arrive both by the initiative of tourism companies and individually.

Tour guides are working at the Matenadaran who are specialized in 6-7 foreign languages. A program is expected to be implemented according to which scientists specializing in different languages can work with tourists from time to time.

It is already several years Matenadaran carries out digitization process. During this period more than 6.000 manuscripts have been digitized, but there are still a lot of works since Matenadaran has more than 20.000 manuscripts.