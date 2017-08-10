Center for Urartian studies to be established under archeology development program

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government approved the 2017-2025 action plan contributing to development of archeology, as well as the timetable, reports Armenpress.

The action plan aims at obtaining resources for all aspects of human life, creating laboratories with international standards through respective measures, excavations and research.

Under the action plan, it is expected to expand the excavations of unique monuments of Armenian historical-cultural heritage and strengthen the international cooperation, engage in tourism programs, as well as create center for Urartian studies to study the history of the kingdom of Van.

By the adoption of the action plan, active and effective cooperation with public administration and local self-government bodies, academic organizations and universities, as well as international structures is expected.