‘You need to be guided by your own interests’ – deputy FM on Armenia’s stance in case of US- Russian confrontation

In case of any confrontation each state must be guided by its own interests, however, it also needs to clearly maintain the international game rules, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan told reporters, commenting on the views according to which in case of American-Russian confrontation Armenia will have to make a choice.

“The world has never been black and white. I would like to once again recall the situation when Iran and the US were in a very deep confrontation, there were even concerns that military operations could launch. During that time as well we didn’t make any choice. We have been honest in our place, we had normal relations both with the US and Iran. The priority is that you need to clearly understand your interests and to be guided by your own interests, at the same maintaining the rules of the international game”, Shavarsh Kocharyan said.