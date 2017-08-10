Artsakh’s Parliament Speaker, Baroness Caroline Cox discuss cooperation prospects

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the Parliament of Artsakh Ashot Ghoulyan on August 10 hosted the member of the UK House of Lords, Baroness Caroline Cox, as well as the representatives of Humanitarian aid fund, press service of the Artsakh Parliament told Armenpress.

The Parliament Speaker highly appreciated Caroline Cox’s pro-Armenian activity.

Talking about the friendship and ongoing programs with Artsakh, the Baroness said although she visits Artsakh for the 86th times, each time she always reveals Artsakh in a new way and witnesses positive changes and new achievements.

Thereafter, Ashot Ghoulyan presented the features of new Constitution, in particular, the upcoming changes in public administration system, protection of human rights and freedoms.

The sides exchanged views on parliamentary cooperation, the current level of Karabakh-Azerbaijani conflict and regional developments.

The meeting was also attended by president of the parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs Arzik Mkhitaryan and other officials.