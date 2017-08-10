Magazine about Armenia’s attractiveness to be distributed to LOT airline’s passengers for a month

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. A thorough article about Armenia, the Armenian culture and cuisine has been published in the August issue of the Kaleidoscope magazine which belongs to the Polish LOT airline, reports Armenpress.

Armenia is the main topic of the magazine’s August issue.

The magazine will be distributed for free to thousands of passengers of the airline for a month, it will be placed at different airports of Poland by providing information about Armenia and its tourism attractiveness.