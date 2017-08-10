In current conditions it’s necessary to deepen economic ties and establish new links, says deputy FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. It’s obvious that when negative developments are taking place in Russia’s economy, they affect the neighboring countries, including Armenia, Shavarsh Kocharyan – deputy foreign minister, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, in response to a question how the new economic sanctions against Russia will affect Armenia, reports Armenpress.

“The classical example of it is when crisis started in Russia, it affected both the EAEU member state Armenia, Azerbaijan, which is not a member of the union, as well as Georgia. In this sense it is clear to everyone that those states that are linked with Russia with various forms, of course, are being affected”, he said.

Asked whether it is impossible to neutralize the risks, Kocharyan said Armenia cannot have any impact on sanctions imposed against Russia.

“Our common economic policy is the following: to deepen the existing economic ties and create new economic ties and new relations. And for that purpose there are already different targeted countries. We should establish economic ties with all that are beneficial for us”, the deputy FM said.



