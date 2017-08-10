MG Co-Chairs understand that the reason of impossibility of progress on NK conflict is Azerbaijan – deputy FM

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs have one task in the negotiations over the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict - to prevent all possible military developments, Shavarsh Kocharyan – deputy minister of foreign affairs of Armenia, told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, reports Armenpress.

“Their number one task is to take steps to reduce level of military tension. The next mission of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs is to contribute to the sides to come to an agreement”, the deputy FM said, adding that the Co-Chairs are focused on this issue.

According to Kocharyan, they understand very well that it’s impossible to speak about any progress on this issue and the reason of that is Azerbaijan with its policy. The deputy FM said as before Azerbaijan hopes to resolve the conflict by force, be it in the line of contact with Artsakh and in the border with Armenia. According to him, even though now there may be a relative silence along the line of contact with Artsakh, incidents are taking place both there and in the border with Armenia. “All this yet again shows that Azerbaijan is not inclined to a peaceful settlement of the conflict and as before it hopes to solve it by force”, Shavarsh Kocharyan said.

Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian earlier informed that the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will meet in New York in the second half of September.