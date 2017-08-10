Armenia analyzes possible impacts from sanctions on Russia – minister Karayan

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia at the moment tries to make predictions and analysis what is expected to the country as a result of economic sanctions imposed against Russia, minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan told reporters after the Cabinet meeting, adding that Russia, as Armenia’s main economic partner, is always in the spotlight, Armenpress reports.

“Currently analysis are being made, as long as we don’t have the results yet, I don’t want to speak about certain numbers”, the minister said.

To the view that the sanctions are focused on Russia’s energy field, the minister said these sanctions are not new, our economy has already been adapted to it, and at the moment he doesn’t see major concerns yet.

According to Karayan, they try to cooperate with the markets of other countries as well. “In terms of our export structures, in the first six months if the export to the EAEU markets has increased by 25%, the export to the EU market has increased by 20%”, he said, adding that works are carried out to diversify the export markets.



