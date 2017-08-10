Healthcare minister discusses elimination of shadow in hospitals in Gegharkunik province

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. By the initiative of healthcare minister Levon Altunyan, the meetings with organizers of healthcare in provinces have launched, the ministry told Armenpress.

The first meeting participants were the directors of hospitals of Gegharkunik province and the head of healthcare and social security department of the Gegharkunik governorate Anush Poghosyan.

“These meetings aim to ensure the implementation of instructions tasked by the prime minister during his visits to provinces”, minister Altunyan said.

While presenting the healthcare figures of the province and ongoing works aimed at improving them, as well as the existing problems, Anush Poghosyan said holding an internal audit, toughening of financial monitoring, control on procurement process contributed to improving the overall figures.

Although the financial revenues from paid services have increased, the situation is not the same in all hospitals.

A number of issues were discussed during the meeting. The discussion focused on improving the medical services quality and eliminating the existing shadow in hospitals. It was stated that directing those resources to the cash register will increase the volume of paid services.

Minister Levon Altunyan proposed to submit their approaches on solving the issues discussed to the ministry within a week. The minister also added that necessary actions will be developed based on these discussions.