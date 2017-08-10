Armenia’s two military factories to be merged  

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government made a decision to merge the 65th military factory CJSC and Garni-Ler scientific-production unit OJSC, reports Armenpress.

As a result, the Republic of Armenia will be a 100% owner of the Garni-Ler OJSC which will enable the company to be engaged in state military-industrial development programs, according to which, investments are expected to be made in priority 100% state enterprises, as well as to take part in talks on company related issues, in the processes of creating joint enterprises within the frames of international agreements.

Defense minister Vigen Sargsyan said the decision aims at making the repair and modernization process of military products effective by merging the production and mobilization capacities of the two companies. “Mr. Prime Minister, this decision is aimed at implementing our government’s policy, increasing the efficiency of enterprises with state participation”, the minister said.

65th military factory is a company with 100% state participation which is mainly engaged in repair of small arms, artillery separate systems, as well as in technical service works in the army.

Garni-Ler scientific-production unit is a company with 98.4% state participation which is managed by the defense ministry. The company is engaged in production of firearms, development of new types of weapons.