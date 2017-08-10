Armenia seeks to maintain current tariffs in energy sector by 2036

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. During the government session on August 10, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan asked the minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Ashot Manukyan when the energy system’s long-term development program up to 2036 will be presented, Armenpress reports.

Minister Manukyan said it has been once submitted to the government and certain notifications were made, also from the Public Services Regulatory Commission. “We have worked with the Commission representatives, the notifications were mainly accepted. Most likely, another additional normative act will be developed which will regulate the part of small HPPs that we have included in the energy system development program up to 2036. Today it seems we don’t have any problem. At the moment we together with the vice prime minister and finance ministry are discussing the creation of stabilization fund which will allow to maintain the tariffs at the current level by 2036. It is very ambitious program and idea. For that purpose currently we try to find resources to stabilize that fund which will allow us to announce that there will be no significant impact on tariffs in upcoming 1.5 decades, as well as we will exclude the external affects”, he said.

The minister stated that the energy system long-term development concept will be submitted for the government’s discussion until September.

Commenting on this, the PM said the concept must consider the hydro potential, the potential of solar and wind power production, as well as the further steps on the Meghri hydro power plant. “We need to understand what we can do from energy security perspective”, the PM said.