150-180 mln USD to be invested for construction of Shnogh hydroelectric power plant

YEREVAN, AUGUST 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s government approved the draft decision to sign a framework agreement on the construction, funding, ownership and exploitation of Shnogh hydroelectric power plant in Lori province (76 MW capacity) with the Investors’ Club of Armenia non-public contractual investment fund, reports Armenpress.

Ashot Manukyan, minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources, said for the implementation of the program a memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between the government and the fund on April 13, 2017. Based on the MoU provisions, the fund has applied to the government with a proposal to implement the program and an initiative to attract necessary financial resources.

“The adoption of the decision stems from the government’s action plan which aims to strengthen energy security. It is a well-known fact that the water resources of Debed and Araks rivers remain underused, and this investment program aims at partially fill that gap. The program will be implemented within the frames of public-private sector cooperation. It was discussed long ago and is the first major program of the Investors’ Club of Armenia”, the minister said, adding that the program is in accordance with the standards presented to environmental organizations. Within the framework of the program the fund will cooperate with Western specialized companies. A total of 150-180 million USD investment is required for the program, however, this number can be further adjusted.

“The hydroelectric power plant will be a modern complex engineering structure which will be equipped with latest technologies and will be environmentally safe. The HPP will produce 5% of our country’s domestic electricity consumption”, Ashot Manukyan said, adding that the HPP is being built for the upcoming 100 years. More than 500 notifications and proposals were made over the program which were mainly accepted.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said good and prospective program has been presented.

It is expected the government will assist the constructor to obtain land for the HPP construction.

The launch of activities of “Investors’ club of Armenia” non-public contractual investment fund was officially heralded on March 25 with the participation of the Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan and over 3 dozens of Diaspora Armenian businessmen from the Russian Federation. Back on January 25, 2017 numerous Armenian businessmen in Russia had issued a statement on their readiness to support the reform process in Armenia and to participate together with the Government of Armenia in the initiatives and business projects in Armenia.





